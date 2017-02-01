Recipe Of The Week: Stuffed Butternut Squash [SPONSORED]

The recipe calls for butternut, but if you have a lonely acorn squash laying around, looking for a purpose in life, it would work too!

INGREDIENTS

2 (1 pound) butternut squash

1 pound ground turkey or lean ground beef

1 green bell pepper, seeds removed and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and chopped

1/2 small eggplant, finely chopped

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 cup assorted mushrooms, cleaned and roughly chopped

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese for topping

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Cut butternut squash in half and scoop out seeds, then brush with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper.

3. Place squash cut side down on a large baking sheet and place in oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until fork tender.

4. Cook the ground turkey or lean ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage to a bowl. Add bell peppers, eggplant and onion to the skillet and sauté until softened.

5. Add mushrooms and garlic and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant.

6. Return the browned meat to the skillet and stir everything together. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.

7. Remove squash from oven and, once cool enough to handle, scoop out a little of the centers (to make space for the filling).

8. Stuff squash halves with the meat/veggie mixture, then top with Monterey Jack and parmesan style grated topping.

9. Return squash to oven and bake for another 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and serve hot.

Source: TasteeRecipe.com