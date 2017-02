It’s not in bill form yet… but a bipartisan commission has produced a report that members hope will serve as a “framework” for eventually fixing the state’s school funding formula.

State Senator Andy Manar has called the current system the most unfair in the nation… and says the commission has agreed that more must be done to help the districts that are lagging behind the farthest.

But it’s still unclear how the state can cover what Manar says could be a multi-billion-dollar price tag.