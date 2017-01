Caterpillar is moving its world headquarters out of Peoria.

The heavy equipment maker had insisted for years it would not leave the city, and had in fact been planning a major expansion of its central campus. But with the appointment of a new CEO, the company now says it will relocate its major administrative offices, and potentially hundreds of employees, to Chicago.

Caterpillar says it will maintain its manufacturing presence in Peoria.

Photo Credit: Caterpillar / Official Website