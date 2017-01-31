3 Dead In Overnight Fire; Investigation Continues [UPDATE]

Three people are dead following an overnight fire in Franklin, in Morgan County.

The call came in around 2:20am Tuesday, and crews arrived to find the house fully involved. Firefighters from several departments responded but were unable to save the victims – a woman and two children, ages three years and two months. A man in the home was able to escape by jumping from a second story window. There’s no word yet on the names of the victims or on the cause of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation.