University of Illinois Warns Students and Teachers About Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

The University of Illinois is warning some foreign students and faculty that they may want to defer travel outside the country until more questions are answered about President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Trump’s order limits entry into the country from seven Muslim-majority nations with ties to terrorism.

It has even impacted people with valid visas and green cards who are legally in the U.S.

The University says it is very concerned about the order and is working with lawyers to protect the rights of everyone in the campus community.