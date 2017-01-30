Ex-Carlinville Attorney Named Acting U.S. AG Amid Protests Over Trump Travel Ban

There is a local connection to the controversy exploding over the shakeup at the U.S. Department of Justice.

After President Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing to enforce his travel ban against some predominantly Muslim countries, Trump appointed Dana Boente to replace her. Boente is a former Carlinville resident who served as a law clerk to federal judge J. Waldo Ackerman in Springfield in the 1980s before working his way up the ranks of the Justice Department.

President Trump’s travel ban order is just one of the things bringing protestors out onto the streets of Springfield. Two large demonstrations were held Monday on the Old Capitol Plaza downtown. The first brought out people who oppose the ban on travelers from seven mostly-Muslim nations. Speakers call it cruel and say it goes against bedrock American values. A second protest immediately afterwards urged Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act in place. Among the speakers was a woman identified as the sister of Congressman Rodney Davis… who has been a vocal supporter of repealing and replacing the health insurance law.

Congressman Darin LaHood is supporting President Trump and his controversial travel ban… but is also urging the administration to clear up the confusion over the order. LaHood issued a written statement Monday in which he describes the order as “strengthening” the vetting process, a move which he says protects the homeland. But LaHood did call on the administration to address questions about the status of lawful permanent residents under the order.