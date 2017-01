It’s the beginning of a process that could lead to an unprecedented state worker walkout. AFSCME has begun holding strike authorization votes in Springfield and at locations around the state.

The union says Governor Bruce Rauner is leaving it with no other options because it says he refuses to negotiate or compromise.

Votes will be taken at hundreds of locations across Illinois through February 20th … the union says a vote to authorize a strike doesn’t necessarily mean a strike will happen.