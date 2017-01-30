A Reported Shooting in Springfield Revealed to be an Accident

Another reported shooting in Springfield… but this one turned out to be different than it initially appeared. Police say a 17-year-old woman was taken by private vehicle to St. John’s Hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound to her hand and thigh.

Police were told that the woman was shot on the street near 3rd and Scarritt.

But after investigating, police say they determined that she was accidentally shot by her boyfriend in an apartment on East Canedy.

19-year-old Devin Leavell reportedly confessed to police… and is now charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.