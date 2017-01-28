Former Correctional Officers Indicted On Misconduct Charges

Two former correctional officers at the Logan Correctional Center are facing multiple charges… including sexual misconduct with inmates.

The Pantagraph reports 31-year-old Ryan Motley of Chatham is accused of bringing drugs into the prison and giving them to a female inmate, with whom he also allegedly had sexual contact. Another former guard, 54-year-old William Wolfsburger of Riverton, is accused of having sex with a different female inmate.

The incidents reportedly occurred last fall, and both men are no longer employed at the prison. Both were booked into the Logan County Jail. The Pantagraph says Wolfsburger posted bond and was released.