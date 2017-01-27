Mayor Langfelder Willing To Spend Down City’s Cash Reserves To Keep Services and Jobs

You won’t see jobs or services being cut at Springfield City Hall… even if aldermen reject Mayor Jim Langfelder’s call for higher taxes. The mayor says he doesn’t plan to cut his budget request regardless… and says he will spend down some of the city’s cash reserves to cover the difference.

But Langfelder says it would be better for now and the future if aldermen would give him the revenue to provide the services that city residents want.

During his remarks Friday, the mayor compared the aldermen to “children”… but later tried to clarify his statement by saying they were like his “brothers and sisters.”