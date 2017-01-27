Local Officials Reminding Public That the Affordable Care Act is Still the Law For Now

You’ve been told about the likely repeal of the Affordable Care Act… but you’ve also been told you have to sign up for insurance by next Tuesday or face federal penalties.

Local officials acknowledge the mixed messages are causing fear and confusion among area residents.

But they are still urging people to sign up… saying that for now, it’s still the law, and no one knows for sure when or if it will be repealed.

More importantly, they say it’s just better to have insurance coverage.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is holding signup events Saturday from 10am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.