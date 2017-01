You’ll have a few more days to let your state senator know where you stand on that complex bipartisan plan to end the state budget stalemate.

Senate leaders postponed a vote on the package… including an income tax hike… until February 7th , but warn members to be ready to vote then.

Republican state Senator Sam McCann says he expects to get an earful from constituents… because the plan has higher taxes and more spending, but not enough cuts.