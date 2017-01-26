Illinois Man Shares Story of Trump Giving Him $10,000 Charitable Donation

The Stonington man who made headlines with his face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump just before the inauguration is still having a hard time believing it’s real.

Shane Bouvet drew Trump’s attention because of a news story about how the single dad had volunteered for the campaign, but struggled to find the money to attend inaugural events.

Trump wound up giving $10,000 to a cancer fund set up for Bouvet’s father.

Bouvet tells WMAY’s “Bishop On Air” that he wishes the media would do more to show what a genuine, giving person Trump is.