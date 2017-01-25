Springfield Police Officer Placed on Administrative Leave After Shooting Incident

A Springfield police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into his use of deadly force in an altercation this week.

Officer John Shea is out of the hospital after being treated for the injuries he suffered before he fatally shot 27-year-old Daniel Dean Rogers Monday near Carpenter and Walnut.

It is standard procedure to place an officer on administrative leave while such incidents are investigated.

It’s the second time that Shea has fatally shot someone… a 2008 incident, also involving a mentally ill man, was ruled a justifiable homicide.