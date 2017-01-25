Recipe Of The Week: Slow Cooker Honey Pork Roast [SPONSORED]

I know, I have been on a slow cooker kick but with cold weather, there is nothing better than coming home after work to a house that smells yummy, warm and cozy!!! And, seriously, this recipe is why we have slow cookers.

INGREDIENTS

3 to 4 pounds pork loin roast

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried basil

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

DIRECTIONS

1. Place the pork loin roast in the inner pot of a slow cooker.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the dried oregano, dried basil, black pepper, salt, minced garlic, honey, and soy sauce, and mix well.

3. Pour the sauce over the pork loin roast into the slow cooker.

4. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

5. Remove the cooked pork loin roast from the slow cooker, reserving the liquid. Shred the meat.

6. Add the reserved cooking liquid to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until reduced and thickened.

7. Pour the reduced, thickened sauce over the shredded meat and serve.

Pick Up Your Ingredients At:

Source: TipHero