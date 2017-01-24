Work Beginning on Package of Bills That May End State Budget Stalemate

Work is beginning on the package of bills that could be the beginning of the end of the state budget stalemate. But initial votes have been postponed as critics are lining up against various aspects of that bipartisan Senate proposal.

Many lawmakers remain opposed to some or all of the tax increases included in the plan… while state Representative Tim Butler is concerned that there are not enough spending cuts in the proposal.

Senate leaders insist their plan would balance the state budget by 2018.