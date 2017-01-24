Twenty-Three People in Jacksonville to Share Million Dollar Powerball Prize

That million-dollar Powerball prize over in Jacksonville will be split… 23 ways. That’s how many people were in the lottery pool at the Jacksonville Knights of Columbus, which purchased a Powerball ticket earlier this month that matched five of the six numbers to earn a million-dollar payout.

That will equal more than $43,000 for each person in the pool… before taxes.

The group pools its money whenever the grand prize exceeds $100 million… and has already collected money to buy tickets for this Wednesday night’s drawing, with a top prize of $170 million.