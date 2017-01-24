Springfield Teachers Ratify Contract; No Details Released Yet

The second time’s the charm for the Springfield teachers’ union, which has ratified a contract offer weeks after rejecting the first tentative deal.

No details of the agreement are being released until the District 186 school board votes on the pact… most likely at its first meeting in February. In a statement, the Springfield Education Association said despite the snag in talks late last year, the union and the board were able to work together in a professional manner to address “concerns and challenges” in the district.

The union also says the talks have been complicated by the lack of a state budget… but says it is committed to working with the district to provide the quality education that every child deserves.