Springfield Police Hold Press Conference to Discuss Police Involved Shooting

The Springfield police officer who fatally shot a 27-year-old man Monday remains in the hospital with multiple facial fractures sustained in the incident.

The officer… whose name has not been released… shot Daniel Dean Rogers multiple times during their violent encounter near Carpenter and Walnut.

Police Chief Kenny Winslow says Rogers was known to the police… family members and friends say he was mentally ill.

Winslow won’t comment on specifics of the investigation, which is being handled by Illinois State Police.