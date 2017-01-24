Governor Bruce Rauner To Give His State of the State Speech Wednesday

You’ll hear Governor Bruce Rauner deliver his State of the State speech Wednesday… and for the second straight year, it comes in the midst of an unprecedented budget impasse.

Republican state Representative Tim Butler says Rauner should tout some of his achievements in areas like criminal justice reform.

But he also hopes the governor will offer an “olive branch” to Democrats in an effort to finally reach bipartisan agreement on the budget.

