What’s Opening In Theaters This Weekend? – January 20 [VIDEO]

If you’re looking to get out of the house and you would want catch a movie this weekend – here is what is opening up in theaters!

SPLIT – RATED PG13

An everyday trip by three teenage girls takes a frightening turn when they are kidnapped by a stranger and locked in his basement. The girls quickly realize their captor has a multiple personality disorder and they have to try an escape while not knowing which of the 23 personalities they’ll be confronted with.

Running Time: 1 hour, 57 minutes.

XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE – RATED PG13

Vin Diesel plays Xander Cage, the thrill-seeking secret agent, who emerges from a sabbatical to retrieve a doomsday device named ‘Pandora’s Box’ from the clutches of a supervillain named Xiang During the mission, Cage and his crew uncover a major government conspiracy and they find themselves in the fight of their lives.

Running Time: 1 hour, 47 minutes.

FOUNDER – RATED PG13

This biopic stars Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, the businessman who transformed McDonald’s from a small burger joint in the 1950’s into the global franchise it has become today. On the journey, Kroc wrestles away control of the company from the McDonald brothers, played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch, who believe the business decisions being made are robbing the restaurant of its original vision.

Running Time: 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Source: Fandango