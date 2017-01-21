7 Things Women Are Looking For In Their Partner In 2017 [LIST]

We’re still in January, which means resolutions can still be made or changed about things you’d like to get better at in the upcoming new year. It’s also a time for women to look at their relationship statuses, and maybe it’s time for a change.
According to a new survey from GQ Magazine, here are the top things women are looking for in their partner in 2017.
1. A Sense of Drive
2. Good Communication Skills
3. A Desire To Learn
4. Being Able To Take Care of Yourself
5. A Sense of Adventure
6. Emotional Intelligence
7. A Sensitive Side
Source: GQ | Photo: Pixabay