Supporting Trump Paying Off For One Illinois Man

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | January 20, 2017 |
An Illinois man is finding that his support for Donald Trump is paying off.

The Washington Post reports that 24-year-old Shane Bouvet of Stonington got to meet Trump the night before the inauguration, after Trump read a report about how the single dad worked nights and weekends as a volunteer on the Trump campaign… and then struggled to find the resources to pay for a suit and shoes after he was invited to an inaugural ball.

The Post says after the meeting, Trump instructed an aide to send Bouvet a check for $10,000.

