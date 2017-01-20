Illinois Supreme Court Rules in Favor of District 186 in Open Meeting Case

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that the Springfield school board did not violate state open meetings laws in the way it handled the agreement that led to the departure of former District 186 superintendent Walter Milton.

Milton’s separation agreement was originally signed by Milton and six of the seven board members in a closed meeting in early 2013… and then later approved in open session.

A reporter filed a complaint, alleging that the signed agreement constituted an illegal final action by the board behind closed doors.

But the high court ruled that it was not a final action, since the vote was later taken again in public session.