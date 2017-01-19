Recipe Of The Week: Crock Pot ‘Rotisserie’ Chicken [SPONSORED]

OK, this is amazingly simple and smells incredible when you are making it. Just be careful when you take the chicken out of the crockpot at the end of the cooking time as it is literally fall-off-the-bone tender!

Ingredients

1 whole, hormone free, grain fed chicken (about 4-5 lbs.) from Country Market, insides removed

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Thickly sliced onions or vegetables – these will be used to make a “rack” in the bottom of your cooker

Preparation

Rinse the chicken thoroughly and pat it dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl, whisk together the paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Rub the seasoning mix all over chicken — on the outside skin, the inside cavity, and on the chicken breasts underneath the skin.

Place your thickly sliced onions or vegetables in the bottom of the crock pot and place your chicken on them.

Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 4-5 hours until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Make sure you check the temperature with a meat thermometer to be safe!

Carefully remove the chicken from the slow cooker, discard the bones, and serve the chicken as desired.

Pick Up Your Ingredients At: