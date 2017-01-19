Downtown Springfield Inc. Executive Director Concerned About Lack of State Budget

Downtown Springfield, Inc. sees a bright year ahead… despite dark clouds on the horizon.

Executive director Lisa Clemmons Stott admits that she’s concerned about the lack of a state budget and possible state worker strike affecting one of the largest employment sectors downtown.

But she’s excited about an expansion in residential units, and is hopeful that the long-awaited Kidzeum will take off this year.

She’s also pushing for traffic and parking meter upgrades that she hopes will make it easier for people to come… and stay… downtown.

