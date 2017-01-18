Illinois Lacking Substitute Teachers

It seems like it would be automatic… if a teacher is out, a substitute is there to take their place. But it turns out that thousands of times a week across Illinois, there are not enough substitutes to fill every classroom vacancy.

The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is putting out the word about the survey, in hopes of encouraging more people to become subs.

You don’t have to have a teaching certificate, but you do have to submit paperwork and undergo a background check… costing $150 or more before you can work as a sub.