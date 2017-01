It’s a tax you’ll probably never pay… and would barely notice if you did. But the Springfield Hotel Lodging Association says raising the city’s hotel-motel tax will still cost you.

On the WMAY News Feed, association president Darin Dame said the roughly dollar-a-night increase could be a deal-breaker for large conventions looking to book hundreds of rooms.

Mayor Jim Langfelder wants to use the additional funds to shore up finances at Oak Ridge Cemetery.