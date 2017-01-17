Congressman Rodney Davis Critical of Those Skipping The Trump Inauguration

A local congressman is critical of his colleagues who are planning to skip Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 40 Democrats now indicate they will stay away from the ceremony… some of them because of Trump’s Twitter war against Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights icon who last week questioned Trump’s legitimacy.

On WMAY’s Bishop On Air, Davis said members of Congress should be there as part of the peaceful transfer of power… but also jokes that the more members who skip, the better seats he’ll have at the inauguration.