Teacher Fired Over Tweet Correcting Student’s Misspelling [PHOTO]

A teacher in Maryland has been terminated from her teaching position at Fredrick County Public Schools over a tweet she sent to a student.

The original tweet sent to the school’s official Twitter account requested that school be called off ‘tammarrow” – the teacher, Katie Nash, responded to the tweet via the school’s account with the lighthearted response of, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’”

Nash says she was fired during a meeting following the incident on Friday. She understands why she was dismissed and says she doesn’t want to be a distraction to the school district.

Source: FOX40