State Senator Andy Manar Says Nothing Good Can Come From Governor Rauner and AFCSME Confrontation

The escalating rhetoric between Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration and the largest state employees union is leading to dire warnings from a local lawmaker.

State Senator Andy Manar says nothing good can come from the union’s plans to hold a strike vote… and threats from the governor’s office that striking workers could be replaced or fired.

Manar says Rauner needs to return to the bargaining table. But Rauner is still trying to impose contract terms on the union after an impasse in the talks was declared.