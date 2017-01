If you’ve had relationships strained because of the presidential election, you’re not alone.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says there were also disagreements among him and his siblings… with some supporting Hillary Clinton and others behind Donald Trump.

Langfelder told the King Day breakfast in Springfield that at first, the dozen siblings decided not to discuss it.

But Langfelder says that was the wrong strategy… and contends we need more dialogue, not less, in a divided society.