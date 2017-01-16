Pilot Project Helping Out Enos Park Neighborhood

It was supposed to be a way to improve access to health care in one Springfield neighborhood. But it turned out to be a way to help residents get higher incomes, safer housing, and less crime.

The pilot project in the Enos Park neighborhood has been underway for a year.

Organizers say three community health workers have discovered that lack of available health care stemmed from other issues… like housing and job concerns.

By working on those issues, the workers say they’ve helped people boost their income… and helped parolees avoid a return to prison.

And all of that has helped the neighborhood find easier access to health services.