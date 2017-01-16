Despite Possible Repeal, Those Not Covered Still Need To Sign Up for Insurance Under the Affordable Care Act

Local health advocates say you still need to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act if you’re not already covered. And they say that advice isn’t changing… even though the law could be repealed within a matter of weeks.

Kim Luz of St. John’s Hospital says you never know when you’ll need insurance coverage, so it doesn’t make sense to wait.

And she says Obamacare is still the law, at least for the time being.

There is a signup event going on today (Monday 1/16) until 10pm at the Tea Room off the lobby of St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

That will also be the location for upcoming signup events on January 28th from 10am to 10pm, and January 29th from 10am to 1pm.