Ice Not As Bad As Feared (So Far) — But Still Not Great

Freezing rain has hit Central Illinois, later and less severe than originally expected. But the icy conditions are nonetheless causing problems across the region.

IDOT says most area interstates have scattered slick and icy spots. Most main roads in Springfield and Sangamon County are reportedly in good condition as of midday Saturday, but many side streets are still ice-covered. And untreated sidewalks and parking lots remain hazardous.

The forecast calls for a break in the precipitation for most of Saturday afternoon and evening. But the freezing rain could return after midnight Saturday night. And Sunday morning could bring the worse of the storm, with more ice accumulations expected (and even a possibility of snow). That wintry mix could last into early afternoon, and may return Sunday evening, before temperatures warm to near 50 on Monday.

