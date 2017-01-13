Springfield Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident

This time, a fight on a Springfield street happened right in front of a city cop… leading to a fast arrest. Police say a sergeant spotted the disturbance just before 3am Friday at the corner of 18th and Kansas.

During the altercation, he says he witnessed a black female drop a knife to the ground… and then discovered a 26-year-old black male had been stabbed in the face and the abdomen.

The victim is expected to recover… but the woman, identified as 25-year-old Jennifer Hall, has been booked on multiple charges.