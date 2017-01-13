Freezing Rain in the Forecast for This Weekend

It might not be as bad as we originally feared… but it could still be a tough weekend to get around Central Illinois. We’re now under a freezing rain advisory through Sunday afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a lighter accumulation of ice than had originally been predicted, and we could get some breaks where the rain stops or temps climb above freezing.

But the National Weather Service in Lincoln says any ice can cause problems on the road.

Depend on News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY all weekend for updates on the forecast and travel conditions.