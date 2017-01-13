AFSCME Calling For Strike Authorization Vote

If you’re a state worker, you will soon have a crucial decision to make. AFSCME is calling for a strike authorization vote after its latest attempt to restart contract talks was shot down by Governor Bruce Rauner’s office.

The union has gone to court in an attempt to block Rauner from imposing contract terms.

A letter to AFSCME members says a vote in favor would give the union the option of calling a strike if all other efforts fail.

The vote is expected to take place in each union local between January 30th and February 19th .