State Treasurer Frerichs Continues Fight For Death Benefits of Life Insurance Policies

It could be a windfall for you… but it could be a tough fight before it happens.

State Treasurer Mike Frerichs wants to expand a new law that requires life insurance companies to check their records against the federal Death Master File to ensure that they are paying benefits to everyone who’s entitled to receive them.

Now Frerichs wants to make that law retroactive, forcing companies to check policies as far back as 1996. The treasurer says he’s expecting a fierce fight from insurance industry lobbyists.