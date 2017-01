If you’ve got an idea on how to celebrate Illinois’s upcoming 200th birthday next year, Governor Bruce Rauner wants you to bring it forward.

Rauner says no idea is too “goofy or outlandish” as a new state commission maps out how to commemorate the milestone in 2018.

The Illinois Bicentennial Commission met for the first time Thursday at the Old State Capitol, with a big job to do and not much time.

Rauner would like the first events to start at the end of this year and continue throughout 2018.