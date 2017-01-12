Flag-Burner Headed to Court in Illinois

You may not like it, and state law still says it’s illegal. But the U.S. Supreme Court says it’s protected speech. And now the fight over flag burning is headed back to court in Illinois.

A man who was arrested last year on the Fourth of July is suing the Urbana cops who took him into custody.

The ACLU of Illinois is representing Bryton Mellott in that lawsuit, which ultimately seeks to have an Illinois flag-burning ban declared unconstitutional and taken off the books.

Mellott is also seeking unspecified damages from Urbana police.