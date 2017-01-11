Vote For Your Favorite Monopoly Tokens [VIDEO]

For the first time in Monopoly’s 82-year history, toymaker Hasbro is letting the public decide if they should replace all of those game pieces with something new.

Public voting is officially open for Monopoly Token Madness.

The votes will determine the board game’s new lineup of player figurines, with winners to be announced on World Monopoly Day on March 19.

The token lineup has shifted multiple times since Monopoly launched in 1935. The most recent change was in 2013 when the iron was replaced with a user-voted cat figurine.

This time however, none of the existing tokens are safe. There are 64 up for the vote, including the eight current pieces: cat, dog, thimble, shoe, wheelbarrow, race car, battleship, and top hat.

The new suggestions are inspired by pop culture and social media. We’ve posted a few possibilities below. Head over to VoteMonopoly.com to browse through all of them and make your selections.

[Vote Monopoly]