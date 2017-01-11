Recipe Of The Week: Fajita Stuffed Chicken [SPONSORED]

I made this for dinner on Sunday night and it was incredible!

Cooking Tip: Make sure you select chicken breasts that are as close to the same size as possible. Also make sure you slice and stuff them as consistently as possible as well so they all cook at about the same rate.

INGREDIENTS

2 Tablespoons canola oil (for veggies)

1 red pepper, diced

1 green pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup diced pepper jack cheese

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

3 Tablespoons canola oil (for chicken)

Salsa, sour cream, and guacamole for serving

PREPARATION

Heat the canola oil in a pan over high heat. Cook the peppers, onion, salt, and pepper until soft and slightly caramelized. Transfer the cooked veggies to a bowl. In the same bowl, mix in the cream cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack, stirring until evenly incorporated. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine the chicken with the salt, chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder, evenly distributing the spices over the chicken.

On a cutting board, slice a pocket in the chicken horizontally and fill the pocket with a heaping spoonful of the veggie mixture. Press the edges of the chicken together to seal in the filling. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Heat the canola oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook the stuffed chicken for five minutes on each side, until cheese is melted and chicken is cooked through.

Serve with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole!

PICK UP YOUR INGREDIENTS AT:

Source: Buzz Feed