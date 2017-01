You may not like him… but he’s not going anywhere. Mike Madigan has won another term as Illinois House Speaker.

Representatives voted 66 to 51 to return Madigan to the powerful post.

One Democratic lawmaker, Scott Drury, voted present.

Another, Stephanie Kifowit , voted for Madigan but urged him and other legislative leaders to adopt a more transparent and inclusive process that involves rank-and-file lawmakers in trying to end the long budget stalemate.