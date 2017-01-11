Madigan Says New Economic Agenda From Illinois Democrats May Be on The Way

Now that Mike Madigan has won another term as House Speaker, you could see a new economic agenda from Illinois Democrats.

Madigan says he will push for laws that help small- and medium-sized businesses grow… without causing the harm to middle class families that he says Governor Bruce Rauner’s agenda would create.

Madigan’s plan includes a sharp reduction in the corporate income tax rate… along with a tax overhaul to ensure that large corporations pay a fair share.

He also wants to increase the minimum wage and the Earned Income Tax Credit… and impose a surcharge on the incomes of millionaires.