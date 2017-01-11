Bon Jovi Announces Opening Act Contest [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi made the announcement via Facebook Live on Tuesday.

According to the band’s video and press release:

“Jon Bon Jovi said, ‘Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.’

TO ENTER: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at www.bonjovi.com/2017-openingact-contest/ or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit http://livemu.sc/OACRules.”