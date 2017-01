For those of you keeping score at home, take State Treasurer Mike Frerichs off your fantasy list of 2018 Democratic contenders for Illinois governor.

Frerichs tells the Champaign News-Gazette that he is not considering a challenge against Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.

And Frerichs says no one ought to be thinking about next year’s elections right now… and ought to get more serious about governing and addressing the state’s current problems.