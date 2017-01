Illinois school districts could be required to pay for testing of their water systems to check for the presence of lead. Lead in water can cause serious developmental issues in children.

If lawmakers approve the proposal, the testing would apply only to elementary school buildings… and could cost up to $5,000 per building.

District 186 says it has done such testing in the past… but a spokesperson couldn’t say exactly when. The district says it will comply with the law if it is approved.