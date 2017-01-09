More Details Emerge on Possible Budget Deal

New details are emerging about the wide-ranging deal that is being assembled to break a nearly two-year logjam in the state budget process.

A series of bills would each touch on one part of the complicated proposal… with ideas ranging from an income tax increase and borrowing to pay down old bills, to gambling expansion and a minimum wage increase.

It would also include at least some changes that Governor Bruce Rauner has been demanding, including pension reform and local government consolidation.

Final action is not expected during the two-day lame duck session.