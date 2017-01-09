“Let It Be Live” Show Coming to PCCC in February

It’s the reunion concert you always dreamed of… but that never actually happened. But a show coming to Springfield next month attempts to show what it might have sounded like if the Beatles had gotten back together years after their breakup.

“Let It Be Live” presents a fictional Beatles reunion concert on John Lennon’s 40th birthday in October of 1980.

The show will be staged at the Prairie Capital Convention Center on February 26th .

Tickets go on sale this Friday at the convention center box office and through Ticketmaster.